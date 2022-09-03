Bangladesh return home after unsuccessful Asia Cup campaign

Bangladesh were humbled by both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the ongoing Asia Cup and have been knocked out of the tournament. This is the first time Bangladesh failed to register a single win in an Asia Cup since 2014. They played the final of the 2012, 2016 and 2018 editions but this year's tournament has been their most unsuccessful one in recent memory. The Tigers became the first team to be knocked out of the tournament.

After a disappointing Asia Cup mission, the team led by Shakib Al Hasan has returned home. The plane carrying most of the members of the team landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8.50 am on Saturday. Team director Khaled Mahmud and all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz didn't accompany the team, according to a BCB source.

No one spoke to the media on arrival in the country.

A disappointed team director Mahmud has stayed back in the UAE with his family. "I am really upset. The last few days were very stressful. It would've been great to go back right now. I'll stay here with the family and spend some time," he told the media on Friday.

Batting coach Jamie Siddons, fast bowling coach Allan Donald and fielding coach Shane McDermott have gone back to their respective countries.

The players will take part in a camp under technical consultant Sridharan Sriram starting on 12 September ahead of the T20 World Cup. As part of the preparation, Bangladesh will have a camp in Adelaide before the triangular T20I series in New Zealand. After the series, the team will head to Australia for the World Cup.