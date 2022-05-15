Bangladesh put to field first by Sri Lanka

The most elite format of cricket is back after a long month as Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratna has won the toss and elected to bat first in a flat track at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium of Chattogram.

The visitor Lions will have all the advantage of the pitch in the first innings, but it all depends on the host Tigers and their bowling lineup led by none other than Shakib Al Hasan.

Mushfiqur Rahim is the only player among the current lot to have scored more than 1000 runs in Bangladesh-Sri Lanka contests, while Dimuth Karunaratna has score 432 runs in the last three Test innings he batted against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh (Playing XI)

Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI)

Dimuth Karunaratna (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando.