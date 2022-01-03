Bangladesh played really well, it was basic Test cricket: Boult

Sports

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 04:31 pm

Bangladesh are well in the driver's seat after three days of the Mount Maunganui Test. Bangladesh made the hosts bowl 156 overs and at stumps on day three, they were just four overs away from the third new ball. That's quite a rare sight for the Black Caps and that's how well Bangladesh have fought so far in the Test match. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult heaped praise saying that Bangladesh played basic Test cricket and made life harder for the hosts.

"They played very, very well. They were decisive. They made us come back and bowl spell after spell. It was basically Test cricket," he said after the third day's play.

Boult also said that the wicket is still very good on to bat and New Zealand did well to not let the game go away from their hands despite Bangladesh playing really good. 

"The wicket is obviously a pretty good one. The way we hung in there, didn't let the game advance too much. It was nice to get a couple of wickets in the end."

"We have a big day tomorrow. Hopefully, we can push forward till the end. It looks like a Test match that will go down to the wire," he added.

Bangladesh were 401 for six after 156 overs at the end of day three, ahead of the hosts by 73 runs. Liton Das and Mominul Haque put on stellar batting displays after the early departure of Mahmudul Hasan Joy but both of them would be kicking themselves for missing out on hundreds narrowly. 

Bangladesh have had a poor record in New Zealand. They previously had a great start with the bat back in 2017 when Shakib Al Hasan scored a double hundred accompanied by Mushfiqur Rahim's brilliant batting, but they still managed to lose the match.

Boult said this Bangladesh team batted extremely well and the hosts didn't take them lightly. 

"We have played against Bangladesh a lot, both home and away. They have batted extremely well here. They are an improving nation. We haven't taken them lightly in this series," he said.

"It is exciting to see the game so evenly poised. It is going to be a test for both sides," Boult concluded. 

 

 

 

 

Cricket

Trent Boult / Bangladesh vs New Zealand

