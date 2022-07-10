Bangladesh opt to field first as 1st ODI reduced to 41 overs per side

Sports

TBS Report
10 July, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2022, 09:40 pm

The hosts have handed debut to left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie. Nasum Ahmed, another slow left-arm bowler, will make his ODI debut for Bangladesh. 

The first ODI between the West Indies and Bangladesh was scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm BST but some two hours have been lost due to a wet outfield. Finally the toss has taken place in Providence and Bangladesh have opted to bowl first after winning the toss. The match has been reduced to 41 overs per side. Therefore, one bowler can bowl nine overs and the rest can bowl at best eight overs each.

The hosts have handed debut to left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie. Nasum Ahmed, another slow left-arm bowler, will make his ODI debut for Bangladesh. 

Bangladesh have gone quite bowling-heavy as they have picked five genuine bowlers. Anamul Haque Bijoy didn't find a place in the XI. Najmul Hossain Shanto will bat at three in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan. 

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed.

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie.

