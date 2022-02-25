Bangladesh looking rock solid at halfway point

Bangladesh were the happier side at the toss and decided to bat first. Fazalhaq Farooqi continued to impress with the new ball as he beat the bat of the Bangladesh openers many times. But his partner Fareed Ahmad was guilty of being wayward and the visitors conceded as many as 12 extras inside the first three overs.

Despite hitting a couple of boundaries, Tamim Iqbal didn't look comfortable in the middle as Farooqi troubled him with swing and seam movement. The left-arm seamer pinned Tamim leg-before in the same fashion as the previous match. Tamim made 12 off 24 balls.

Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan added 45 in nine overs as Afghanistan continued to give away too many extra runs. Hashmatullah Shahidi brought his best bowler Rashid Khan into the attack in the 16th over and he straightaway trapped Shakib in front. Shakib scores 20 off 36. Bangladesh were 83 for two.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton kept the scoreboard ticking over after Shakib's dismissal. Bangladesh were 132 for two in the 25-over mark. Mushfiqur was unbeaten on 20 and Litton on 54. Litton struck two fours off Rahmat Shah in the 24th over and inched closer to his fourth ODI fifty which he got in the next over.