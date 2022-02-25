Bangladesh looking rock solid at halfway point

Sports

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 01:09 pm

Related News

Bangladesh looking rock solid at halfway point

Bangladesh were 132 for two in the 25-over mark. Mushfiqur was unbeaten on 20 and Litton on 54. Litton struck two fours off Rahmat Shah in the 24th over and inched closer to his fourth ODI fifty which he got in the next over. 

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 01:09 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh were the happier side at the toss and decided to bat first. Fazalhaq Farooqi continued to impress with the new ball as he beat the bat of the Bangladesh openers many times. But his partner Fareed Ahmad was guilty of being wayward and the visitors conceded as many as 12 extras inside the first three overs.

Despite hitting a couple of boundaries, Tamim Iqbal didn't look comfortable in the middle as Farooqi troubled him with swing and seam movement. The left-arm seamer pinned Tamim leg-before in the same fashion as the previous match. Tamim made 12 off 24 balls.

Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan added 45 in nine overs as Afghanistan continued to give away too many extra runs. Hashmatullah Shahidi brought his best bowler Rashid Khan into the attack in the 16th over and he straightaway trapped Shakib in front. Shakib scores 20 off 36. Bangladesh were 83 for two.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton kept the scoreboard ticking over after Shakib's dismissal. Bangladesh were 132 for two in the 25-over mark. Mushfiqur was unbeaten on 20 and Litton on 54. Litton struck two fours off Rahmat Shah in the 24th over and inched closer to his fourth ODI fifty which he got in the next over. 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

2h | Food
Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

3h | Food
Ukrainian service members walk with M141 Bunker Defeat Munition weapons supplied by the United States during drills at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Russo-Ukrainian war: Red harvest of expansionism and failed diplomacy

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

1d | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

1d | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

1d | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused