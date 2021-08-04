Bangladesh to host New Zealand for 5-match T20I series in September

Sports

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 01:36 pm

Bangladesh to host New Zealand for 5-match T20I series in September

The Black Caps will arrive in Dhaka on August 24, according to a BCB media release.

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 01:36 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the itinerary for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand at home, starting on September 1. 

The Black Caps will arrive in Dhaka on August 24, according to a BCB media release. The visitors will play a warm-up game ahead of the series on August 29. The five T20Is will be held on September 1, 3, 5, 8 and 10.

All the matches will be played in Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Bangladesh are currently hosting Australia for the first time in a bilateral T20I series. The home team has gone 1-0 up in the series, winning the first match by 23 runs.

Earlier this year, Bangladesh toured New Zealand to play three ODIs and as many T20Is but couldn't win any of the matches.

