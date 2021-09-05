Bangladesh go down 2-0 to Palestine in three nations cup

Sports

BSS
05 September, 2021, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 11:21 pm

Related News

Bangladesh go down 2-0 to Palestine in three nations cup

Bangladesh will play their second match against host Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday (Sept. 7) and meet the host U-23 team on Thursday (Sept. 9) at the same venue.

BSS
05 September, 2021, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 11:21 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Bangladesh made a losing start in the three nations cup as they suffered a 0-2 goal defeat to upper ranked Palestine in their opening match of the tournament held today at Dolen Omuzakov Stadium in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

In the proceeding, Layth AA Kharoub and Yaser MA Hamd scored one goal each in both to ensure Palestine's winning record against Bangladesh after leading the first half by a 1-0 goal.

Palestine began to attack early in the proceeding and got the reap when Layth AA Kharoub scored the first goal in the  33rd minute.

After the breather, Yaser MA Hamd doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Palestine in the 47thminute of the match.

Bangladesh however got some scoring chances but could not convert any lack of proper finishing in the remaining proceeding.

With the day's win, Palestine stayed in the championship race of the tournament following a 1-0 defeat to host Kyrgyzstan in their tournament-opening match.

Bangladesh will play their second match against host Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday (Sept. 7) and meet the host U-23 team on Thursday (Sept. 9) at the same venue.
Squad:

Palestine- Tawfiq, Qatmish, NS Saleh, Kharoub, Zeidan, Mousa, SM Salim, Abdal, Farawi, Moamoud and Layth.

Bangladesh- Sahidul, Yeasin, Topu, Razaul, Jamal, Matin, Sohel, Bishwanath, Tariq Raihan, Rakib and Saad.

Referee- Zainiddin Alimoy (Kyrgyzstan).

Football

bangladesh football / Bangladesh V Palestine / Kyrgyzstan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

3h | Videos
Jongshon: A platform for creative people

Jongshon: A platform for creative people

4h | Videos
Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

4h | Videos
Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

4
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places