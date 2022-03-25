Bangladesh go down 0-2 to Maldives

Bangladesh suffered a 0-2 goal defeat to the Maldives in their first FIFA tier-1 international friendly match held Thursday night at the Maldives National Stadium in Male.



In the day's match, Hasaan Raif and Ibrahim Mahudhee Hassan scored one in each half to secure victory for the Maldives.



Through this match, Bangladesh's Spanish coach Javier Cabrera made his debut in the national team. However, his debut did not go well.



Hasaan Raif scored the first goal for the Maldives in the 39th minute while after the breather Ibrahim Mahudhee Hassan sealed the victory scoring the second goal in the 61st minute of the match.



The Maldives, who were beaten 2-1 by Bangladesh in the four-nation Mahinda Rajapaksa Cup last November, dominated the entire proceeding and secured their victory on the day giving no chance to Bangladesh.



Bangladesh's coach Javier Cabrera who stood in the dugout for the first time as a national team's coach in his career however made some changes but could not avert a loss on his maiden assignment.



Bangladesh are scheduled to return home today (Friday) before heading to Sylhet to play a second friendly match against Mongolia on March 29.



Bangladesh squad: Anisur Rahman, Jamal Bhuyan, Yeasin Arafat, Tutul Hosain Badsha, Biplo Ahmed, Suman Reza, Rakib Hossain, Biswanath Ghosh, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Mohammad Ibrahim and Sohel Rana.