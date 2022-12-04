Bangladesh bowl first in first ODI against India

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and elected to field first against India in Mirpur.

Looks like there is just a bit of grass cover, more to hold it together but the new ball should do its bit.

"Looks like it could be sticky for the first ten overs, that's why we are bowling first. Three seamers and two spinners for us. We want to follow the process and play good cricket," Litton said at the toss.

"Rohit Sharma: To be honest I was not sure. The pitch seems to have some moisture, so we would have bowled first too. Some injures and few issues, we got four all-rounders playing. Washington, Shardul, Shabaz, Deepak Chahar. Kuldeep Sen is making his debut. Myself, Shikhar and Virat up the order. KL Rahul will keep wickets," said India skipper Rohit Sharma.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Kuldeep Sen

Bangladesh: 1 Litton Das (capt), 2 Anamul Haque, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Hasan Mahmud, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Ebadot Hossain
 

