Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 220 runs in Mahmudullah's last Test

6:33 pm

Bangladesh won the one-off Test match against Zimbabwe by 220 runs, their second biggest win by run margin.

A comfortable victory on Mahmudullah's final Test.

Huge credit to Zimbabwe for continuing to fight even with their tail after Bangladesh seemed all set to wrap this up rather quickly on the final day.

The visitors made a comeback in the game each time they looked down with the bat in the first innings - they were 132 for 6 before posting 468 - and even fashioned a Zimbabwe collapse of 8 for 51 with the ball.

Mehidy's 9 for 148 is the best Test match figures for a Bangladesh bowler away from home.

Taskin, Mehidy, and Shakib shone with the ball after Taskin also contributed with the bat.

Mahmudullah cracked 150* to help his side avoid a slip and announced a shock retirement from Tests a few days later; Shanto and Shadman slammed centuries in the second innings

But Zimbabwe aren't without their own share of positives. Sans Williams and Ervine, their batting did some fighting to keep Bangladesh in check, led well by Taylor and debutant Kaitano

3:39 pm

Bangladesh last won an away Test back in 2017, against Sri Lanka, in their 100th Test match. They are on verge of bagging another one finally after four long years.

Zimbabwe started unfolding after drinks, before which the overnight batters kept resisting the visitors' bowling. But just after that, Mehidy and Taskin hit back to all but seal the game for their side.

Taskin and Miraz have so far picked up three wickets each.

Taskin could have had another had he not got Nyauchi off a no-ball, as it's only delayed the inevitable.

At lunch, Zimbabwe are 176/7 and still need 301 more runs to win.

Bangladesh are on the verge of sealing their biggest Test victory by runs.