Bangladesh asked to bat first in first Test against WI

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite called it right at the toss and decided to field first in the first Test of the two-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound.

Slow left-arm bowler Gudakesh Motie will make his Test debut for the hosts.

Bangladesh have brought back fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. He will share pace bowling duties with Khaled Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain. Nurul Hasan Sohan will keep wickets for the visitors. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has returned to the side after recovering from an injury.

"We would have bowled first. I don't mind batting first. Looks like a good wicket. The first hour might be tough. No debuts, there are some exciting fast bowlers. We need to put our hands up and bat through the tough stages," said Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan(wk), Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva(wk), Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.