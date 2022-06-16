Bangladesh asked to bat first in first Test against WI

Sports

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 07:56 pm

Related News

Bangladesh asked to bat first in first Test against WI

"We would have bowled first. I don't mind batting first. Looks like a good wicket. The first hour might be tough. No debuts, there are some exciting fast bowlers. We need to put our hands up and bat through the tough stages," said Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan.

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 07:56 pm
Photo: Windies Cricket
Photo: Windies Cricket

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite called it right at the toss and decided to field first in the first Test of the two-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound. 

Slow left-arm bowler Gudakesh Motie will make his Test debut for the hosts. 

Bangladesh have brought back fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. He will share pace bowling duties with Khaled Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain. Nurul Hasan Sohan will keep wickets for the visitors. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has returned to the side after recovering from an injury.

"We would have bowled first. I don't mind batting first. Looks like a good wicket. The first hour might be tough. No debuts, there are some exciting fast bowlers. We need to put our hands up and bat through the tough stages," said Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan(wk), Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva(wk), Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

 

Cricket

West Indies Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Prova reviewing the meter long pizza at C&#039;Zar, one of their signature items. Photo: Courtesy

The life of a food blogger

9h | Pursuit
Savrina Afrin. Illustration: TBS

Savrina Arifin: Success is at the intersection of passion and creativity

10h | Pursuit
Once considered a royal structure, the now dilapidated Ruplal House is almost hidden from view because of a jungle of tin-shed establishments. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ruplal House: From Viceroy’s ball to disputed property

13h | Panorama
Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

1d | Wealth

More Videos from TBS

Is there a large number of bad bosses at work?

Is there a large number of bad bosses at work?

2h | Videos
Preparation for long-term deal with India to bring gas

Preparation for long-term deal with India to bring gas

2h | Videos
Biden to meet Saudi Crown Prince Salman

Biden to meet Saudi Crown Prince Salman

2h | Videos
Ranbir- Alia's BRAHMĀSTRA is coming

Ranbir- Alia's BRAHMĀSTRA is coming

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh