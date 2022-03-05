Bangladesh, Afghanistan to pay tribute to Warne and Marsh before 2nd T20I starts

Sports

TBS Report
05 March, 2022, 01:55 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 02:12 am

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has expressed its grief at the demise of two Australian legends Shane Warne and Rod Marsh.

As a gesture to pay tribute to the two Aussie legends, BCB has mentioned that both Bangladesh and Afghanistan will observe a minute of silence before the start of second and last T20I in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

"The BCB shares the grief of the cricket fraternity in Australia and joins cricketers, fans, and followers in mourning the demise of Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh, who have inspired so many people across the globe," the BCB statement read.

The statement further said,"A minute's silence will be observed in memory of Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh before the start of the second T20 International between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday."

Warne, arguably the greatest leg-spinner to grace the gentleman's game, passed away in Thailand on Friday at the age of 52 while Marsh, 74, considered the best wicketkeeper of his time and an iconic figure in Australian cricket died in Adelaide earlier in the day.

