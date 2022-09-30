Babar Azam on cusp of equalling Virat Kohli's batting record

Sports

Hindustan Times
30 September, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 03:43 pm

Related News

Babar Azam on cusp of equalling Virat Kohli's batting record

Former Indian skipper Kohli is the quickest batter to score 3,000 runs in T20I cricket. Kohli achieved the massive milestone in 81 innings. If Babar ends up scoring 52 runs in the 6th T20I, the Pakistan skipper can match Kohli's feat on Friday.

Hindustan Times
30 September, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 03:43 pm
Babar Azam on cusp of equalling Virat Kohli&#039;s batting record

Babar Azam-led Pakistan outclassed Moeen Ali's England in their previous meeting to draw a healthy lead over the visitors in the ongoing seven-match series. On Friday, Babar & Co. will meet Jos Buttler-less England in the 6th T20I of the seven-game series at the Gaddafi Stadium. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan smashed a quick-fire 63 off 36 balls to help the hosts register a 6-run win over the Three Lions at Lahore.

Pakistani opener Rizwan has been the leading run-getter in the seven-match series. Rizwan has amassed 315 runs from 5 matches against England in the Three Lions' ongoing tour to the Asian country. Rizwan's partner-in-crime and Pakistan skipper Babar showcased a batting failure in the 5th T20I against England. Pakistan's all-format captain perished for 9 off 12 balls in the previous encounter.

Hoping for an improved show against England in the 6th T20I, Babar can also enter his name in the history books on Friday. The premier batter of the Green Army needs to score 52 more runs to complete 3,000 runs in the shortest format of the game. All set to join Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in an elite list, Babar can become the fifth player in the history of T20I cricket to score 3,000 runs.

Only Kohli, Rohit, Martin Guptill and Paul Stirling have scored 3,000 runs in the shortest format of the game. Former Indian skipper Kohli is the quickest batter to score 3,000 runs in T20I cricket. Kohli achieved the massive milestone in 81 innings. If Babar ends up scoring 52 runs in the 6th T20I, the Pakistan skipper can match Kohli's feat on Friday.

Babar has amassed 2,948 runs from 80 innings. The 27-year-old has played 85 matches for the former world champions in the shortest format. The swashbuckling batter is the second-highest run-getter in the seven-match series between hosts Pakistan and England. Averaging 48.50 against the Three Lions, Babar has accumulated 194 runs in 5 matches.

Cricket

Babar Azam / Virat Kohli

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

The enduring love of things Soviet 

1h | Panorama
Bangladesher Dushprappo Chobi Somogro

"Bangladesher Dushprappo Chobi Somogro": A Facebook group that has become a cultural phenomenon

5h | Splash
Photo: Collected

Four famous Hindu temples in South Asia

6h | Explorer
Apple changed its mind. So who's on the hook?

Apple changed its mind. So who's on the hook?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

3h | Videos
Is operation the only solution for hernia?

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

7h | Videos
NASA’s DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

NASA’s DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

8h | Videos
How cardiologists are there in Bangladesh for children?

How cardiologists are there in Bangladesh for children?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run

5
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 

6
Photo: Mumit M
Economy

Padma Bridge to boost wage by 2-4% in south, lessen climate impacts: World Bank