Avik finishes P1 in Malaysian Championship Series

Sports

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 02:46 pm

"Very ecstatic (to win the race). I won the race despite having some issues with the car. Very happy with my team for providing such a solid car. Looking forward to the next round," Avik told The Business Standard (TBS) after his victory.

Avik Anwar has made creating history a habit on the race tracks. He made the country proud once again by finishing P1 out of 37 competitors in the Malaysian Championship Series. 

Taking place at Sepang International Circuit, the Malaysian Championship Series is regarded as Malaysia's most fierce championship with racers from Malaysia  Singapore, Thailand, India, and Bangladesh competing.  

Avik won Race 2 of round 1 and is currently 2nd in the championship.

Avik was ecstatic after winning the race. He said he had some issues with his car, but he still managed to come out victorious.

Avik on the podium.
Avik on the podium.

This was his fourth outing in this championship. He became the first Bangladeshi to race and be on the podium in round 4 race 2 of the championship back in 2019. 

This time he competed at the highest grade of the tournament. 

He also did a 9-hour endurance race in the 2019 Malaysian Sepang 1000 km race.

The next round will be held on 18-19 June.

