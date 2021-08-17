From Auto driver's son to winning Test at Lord's: The rise of Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj was on his first tour of Australia as a member of the Indian Test side last year. With experienced fast bowlers in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav in the side, the possibility of Siraj making his debut was little.

During a tour game, he was batting with Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah was enjoying his time with the bat and throwing his hands at everything. Cameron Green, the young Australian fast-bowling all-rounder, came into the attack and Bumrah smashed the ball straight at his face. The blow was fierce.

Bumrah set out to take the single, but his partner didn't. Siraj immediately dropped his bat and ran to Green to check if he was alright.

Before the start of the series, Siraj's father passed away. He was given an option to fly back immediately but the fast bowler opted to stay back. "He wished that I continue playing for India and make my country proud. I just want to fulfil my father's dream," Siraj said at that time.

Yadav's injury paved the way for Siraj in the third Test of the Australia tour and the Hyderabad-born pacer grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He became only the fourth visiting bowler to pick up five or more wickets on debut in Australia in the last five decades.

During the next Test in Sydney, Siraj was targeted with racial slurs by a group of spectators multiple times. He could've let it go but he decided to bring those people to book. He set a new standard of calling out unjustifiable behaviour from the crowd and was applauded by many.

In a matter of weeks, Siraj elevated himself from a back up bowler to the leader of the attack because of injuries to frontline fast bowlers. Siraj bowled sensationally well in the Gabba, bagging a five-wicket haul and helping India earn an unforgettable victory. One could sense that Siraj is going to be a long racehorse.

What Siraj did after landing in India was visit his father's grave and pray for his soul. His father used to be an autorickshaw driver to look after his family. Siraj said that his father was the biggest support.

The fast bowler grabbed the limelight when he picked up 41 wickets in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy for Hyderabad. He was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL auction for a whopping 2.6 crore.

When Siraj got the IPL contract, he immediately told his father, "Now you can rest''. He never let his father drive an auto-rickshaw again.

Siraj lived his father's dream by winning a Test match in Australia with the ball. Fast forward six months and Mohammed Siraj is a household name in India. He picked up as many as eight wickets against England at Lord's in the second Test of the ongoing series, four in the first innings and as many in the second. He produced a wobble seam masterclass and dismantled the England batters. Siraj narrowly missed out on a name on the Lord's honours board, not once but twice. He wasn't named the player of the match either. But the 27-year-old displayed pace bowling of the highest calibre. He bowled his heart out. He once told Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun, " Sir, encourage me and see how far I go. I will give my life for it."

Mohammed Siraj didn't say it just like that. He meant it.