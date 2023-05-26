Australia's reserve wicketkeeper Peirson gets Ashes call-up

Sports

Reuters
26 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 04:35 pm

Related News

Australia's reserve wicketkeeper Peirson gets Ashes call-up

The uncapped Peirson, who was in the Australia 'A' side which toured in New Zealand earlier this year, trained with test squad members in Brisbane last week.

Reuters
26 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Queensland wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson will join the Australia squad in the leadup to the second Ashes test at Lord's in place of Josh Inglis who will return home for the birth of his first child, the team said on Friday.

The uncapped Peirson, who was in the Australia 'A' side which toured in New Zealand earlier this year, trained with test squad members in Brisbane last week.

He will be back-up for Australia's regular wicketkeeper Alex Carey until Inglis returns to the squad for the rest of the five-test series against England.

Australia hold the urn after winning the last Ashes 4-0 at home in 2021-22.

Cricket

Australia Cricket Team / ashes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

14 months of nightmare: Migrant workers' struggle to secure loans from Probashi Kallyan Bank

14 months of nightmare: Migrant workers' struggle to secure loans from Probashi Kallyan Bank

3h | Panorama
The Esquire has a large chrome grille taking up all of the front, which makes the car look more bold and premium. The Voxy is made to look more sporty with less chrome bits and angular black bits. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Voxy & Esquire: Multi-purpose vehicles done right

8h | Wheels
How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

21h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Plants with painted leaves: Exploring the exquisite beauty of Begonias

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

22h | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

1d | TBS Stories
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in Jul-May FY23 to support national budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in Jul-May FY23 to support national budget

4h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

4
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

5
Illustration: Asifur Rahman
NBR

Tax return filing any time, but with penalty

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget