Australia wary of giant killer Ireland

30 October, 2022, 10:20 pm
Ireland stunned England in a rain-marred Super 12 contest on Wednesday and are joined by defending champions Australia as well as England on three points, two behind Group 1 leader New Zealand, from as many matches.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Australia captain Aaron Finch said his team cannot afford to take Ireland lightly in Monday's T20 World Cup contest, especially after Andy Balbirnie's side pulled off a massive giant-killing act against England.

Ireland stunned England in a rain-marred Super 12 contest on Wednesday and are joined by defending champions Australia as well as England on three points, two behind Group 1 leader New Zealand, from as many matches. "They've got some seriously talented players," Finch said of their opponents on the eve of the match in Brisbane.

"They've got a lot of experience, especially at the top of the order, as well, so they're never a team that you can take lightly. "If the wicket has got anything in it, they've got very good bowlers to maximize that as well." Australia will want to boost their net run rate which is behind England's and Ireland's, but Finch said they first need to put themselves in a position from where they can push for it.

"We have seen how damaging Ireland can be if you give them a sniff in a game," the opener said. "First and foremost you have to do the basics well and make sure you get your team into a position where if that presents you can push forward.

"I think the last thing you want to do is push too hard and leave yourself with too much to do." Australia have amassed a string of explosive batters in their lineup but Finch said the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Tim David could play the anchor's role as well.

"Tim David has a lot more batsmanship and craft than people give him credit for," Finch said. "He is someone who could potentially go up and see an innings through."

T20 World Cup

Australia Cricket Team / Ireland Cricket Team

