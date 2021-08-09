Australia team to go to the airport directly from the field

Australia are set to leave Bangladesh tonight after the completion of the fifth and final T20I.

Cricket Australia (CA) has arranged a charter flight for the departure of the visitors and the Qantas Airways plane has already reached Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The Aussies will have their immigration completed under special arrangements and the plane is scheduled to take off at 1 am.

This has been Australia's first-ever bilateral T20I series against Bangladesh. Bangladesh have the series in the bag already, having won the first three matches.

Earlier, the visitors had their immigration done under special arrangements on their arrival in Dhaka and their passports were disinfected and returned three days later. The Australian contingent stayed at Hotel Intercontinental and no guest from outside was allowed to enter the hotel during their stay.

The Aussies didn't shake hands with Bangladesh players keeping in mind the safety issues and the balls smashed over to the gallery were changed during the series.