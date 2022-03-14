Australia take complete control after bundling out Pakistan for 148

Sports

Hindustan Times
14 March, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 08:37 pm

Related News

Australia take complete control after bundling out Pakistan for 148

After resuming the day from the overnight score of 505/8, the visitors added another 48 runs on the board before declaring their first innings at 556/9. 

Hindustan Times
14 March, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 08:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Australia tightened their grip in the second Test at the National Stadium in Karachi as they extended their lead by 489 runs at stumps on Day 3. 

After resuming the day from the overnight score of 505/8, the visitors added another 48 runs on the board before declaring their first innings at 556/9. 

In response, Pakistan failed to put a spirited effort with the bat and could only manage 148, handing the visitors a 408-run lead. 

The visitors then walked out for their second innings but lost David Warner early as the left-handed batter was dismissed on 7 by Hasan Ali. Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja then added 61 runs for the second wicket as Australia ended Day 3 at 81/1 in their second innings.

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo Caption: Putin has isolated himself from the rest of the world. Picture: Bloomberg

Putin's inner circle: Who has the Russian president's ear on the war in Ukraine?

8h | Panorama
Photo caption: The effective protection of local industries from tariffs is increasing despite decreasing tariffs on imports of inputs. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

‘Under the current tariff structure, exporters are better off not exporting’

11h | Interviews
ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

11h | Brands
Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

1d | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

1d | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

1d | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion