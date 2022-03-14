Australia take complete control after bundling out Pakistan for 148

Australia tightened their grip in the second Test at the National Stadium in Karachi as they extended their lead by 489 runs at stumps on Day 3.

After resuming the day from the overnight score of 505/8, the visitors added another 48 runs on the board before declaring their first innings at 556/9.

In response, Pakistan failed to put a spirited effort with the bat and could only manage 148, handing the visitors a 408-run lead.

The visitors then walked out for their second innings but lost David Warner early as the left-handed batter was dismissed on 7 by Hasan Ali. Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja then added 61 runs for the second wicket as Australia ended Day 3 at 81/1 in their second innings.

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson