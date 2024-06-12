Australia into Super Eights with nine-wicket crushing of Namibia

Sports

AFP
12 June, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 09:11 am

Related News

Australia into Super Eights with nine-wicket crushing of Namibia

Adam Zampa led the rout with figures of 4-12 as the outclassed Namibians were bundled out for just 72 off 17 overs.

AFP
12 June, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 09:11 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Australia marched into the Super Eights phase of the T20 World Cup with a nine-wicket demolition of Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday.

Adam Zampa led the rout with figures of 4-12 as the outclassed Namibians were bundled out for just 72 off 17 overs.

Australia then sped to their target in just 5.4 overs for the loss of one wicket, Travis Head finishing unbeaten on 34 and captain Mitchell Marsh striking the winning boundary to be 18 not out.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Put in to bat in breezy, drizzly conditions, Namibia were first strangled by the 2021 champions' efficiency with their new-ball bowlers and some safe catching.

Zampa then took over, the leg-spinner ripping through the lower half of the Africans' batting line-up.

His fourth wicket came off the last ball of his four-over spell when he bowled Bernard Scholtz for a duck to become the first Australian man to reach the milestone of 100 T20 International wickets.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

T20 world cup 2024 / Adam Zampa / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

1d | Panorama
Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Patenga Container Terminal starts commercial journey

Patenga Container Terminal starts commercial journey

1h | Videos
Could Far-Right Parties Change Europe's Geopolitics?

Could Far-Right Parties Change Europe's Geopolitics?

12h | Videos
The UN Security Council passed a ceasefire resolution in Gaza

The UN Security Council passed a ceasefire resolution in Gaza

16h | Videos
15,000 Bangladeshis living in Kuwait got new passports

15,000 Bangladeshis living in Kuwait got new passports

11h | Videos