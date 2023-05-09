Australia should consider moving Warner down the order: Vaughan

Sports

Reuters
09 May, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 05:58 pm

Related News

Australia should consider moving Warner down the order: Vaughan

Opener Warner has managed just one hundred in more than three years in the longest format but was retained for the World Test Championship final against India next month and the first two Ashes matches.

Reuters
09 May, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 05:58 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Australia should split up the opening pairing of David Warner and Usman Khawaja for the Ashes series as England seam duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad would exploit a lefthanded partnership in home conditions, Michael Vaughan said.

Opener Warner has managed just one hundred in more than three years in the longest format but was retained for the World Test Championship final against India next month and the first two Ashes matches.

Former England captain Vaughan said Australia, who won 4-0 at home in the last Ashes series in 2021-22, should consider having Mitchell Marsh open with Khawaja.

"Why would you want to throw out two lefthanders to Broad and Anderson?" Vaughan, who helped England end their 18-year Ashes drought in 2005, told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"... looking at the way that those two bowl at lefthanders, particularly in English conditions, why would you give those two great bowlers exactly what they want at the top of the order to get themselves up and running?"

Vaughan added that Marsh's ability to bowl a few overs made him a good option.

"I would honestly look at someone like Mitchell Marsh to open the batting because it gets him in the team. He's done all right against England."

Vaughan said there could still be a place for Warner lower down in the order.

"The one thing with David Warner, I know England fear him," Vaughan said.

"He's such a good player when the ball that's not moving. The ball won't move after 30-odd overs in English conditions. Could they find a place for him at five or six?

"I wouldn't be against looking at him down in the middle of the order to get him in the team because I think (what) others will want is his kind of tenacity and his mentality and his aggressive way."

The five-test Ashes series begins at Edgbaston on 16 June.

Cricket

David Warner / michael vaughan / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

6h | Habitat
Tamara Abed. Illustration: TBS

'People think Brac only works for the poor, but we work with many different models for nation-building'

7h | Panorama
At present, there are 30 trees on Sat Masjid Road. Many are keeping watch at night to protect the remaining trees. Photo: Naim Ul Hasan

Felling trees and defying public outcry: The Dhaka South way

9h | Panorama
All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

47m | TBS World
Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

19h | TBS SPORTS
Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

1d | TBS Stories
Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

2
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka