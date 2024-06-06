Australia register 2-0 victory over Bangladesh in World Cup Qualifier

Kusini Yengi scored his second international goal after a first-half own goal from Mehedi Mithu as Australia notched up a 2-0 away victory over Bangladesh and strengthened their position as toppers of Group I in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asia Qualifiers.

Australia, who almost stunned Argentina in the Round of 16 of the last World Cup, were by far the superior team at the Bashundhara Kings Arena on Thursday.

Bangladesh conceded seven goals in their away fixture against Australia at AAMI Park in Melbourne in November last year.

The visitors took the lead in the 29th minute when Mehedi Mithu, one of the best Bangladeshi players on Thursday, unfortunately scored an own goal.

Ajdin Hrustic, a former Europa League winner with Eintracht Frankfurt, took a left-footed shot from outside the box and it was deflected off Mithu's foot to beat a bemused goalkeeper Mitul Marma.

Australia struggled a bit to play freely on the heavy outfield because of the overnight rain and the Bangladesh defenders did quite well to keep them mostly quiet.

Javier Cabrera substituted an injured Sohel Rana minutes into the second half and Jamal Bhuyan, initially on the bench, replaced him.

Australia doubled the lead in the 61st minute when Yengi's header from the center of the box found the net. A couple of minutes later, Australia manager Graham Arnold subbed him off.

Bangladesh rarely got a chance to attack. There were a couple of opportunities but Rakib Hossain's shot in the first half missed the left corner and Shekh Morsalin's left-footer was blocked.