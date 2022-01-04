Australia recall Khawaja, Boland retained for 4th Ashes Test

Sports

Reuters
04 January, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 07:23 pm

Related News

Australia recall Khawaja, Boland retained for 4th Ashes Test

Khawaja's return for his first Test since 2019 was expected after Head was ruled out by a positive Covid-19 Test but the retention of pace bowler Scott Boland was something of a surprise.

Reuters
04 January, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 07:23 pm
Australia recall Khawaja, Boland retained for 4th Ashes Test

Usman Khawaja will replace Travis Head in Australia's middle order for this week's fourth Ashes Test against England in the only change to the side that wrapped up the series in Melbourne last week, skipper Pat Cummins said on Tuesday.

Khawaja's return for his first Test since 2019 was expected after Head was ruled out by a positive Covid-19 Test but the retention of pace bowler Scott Boland was something of a surprise. Boland was considered a Melbourne specialist when he was handed his debut in the third Test but the 32-year-old seized his opportunity with both hands.

His six for seven in the second innings helped Australia to a thumping innings and 14-run victory and earned him the chance to keep his spot in favour of Josh Hazlewood, who is still suffering from a side strain sustained in the first Test.

"It's no secret, if Joshy Hazlewood was available, he was going to play, he's been a brilliant bowler for us for a long time," Cummins told reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where the match starts on Wednesday. "It would have been a real shame to see Scotty not play this week after his efforts last week. It's unfortunate for Joshy but I'm really glad (Scott) gets another crack out here."

Cummins said Hazlewood would probably be fit to play in the fifth Test in Hobart from Jan. 14-18. There had been suggestions in local media that leg spinner Mitchell Swepson might be awarded his first Test cap in a twin slow-bowling attack with Nathan Lyon.

Cummins, however, said he did not expect the SCG wicket to deteriorate sufficiently to make that a viable strategy.

"I don't think anywhere in Australia that I've played in the last two years has dictated a two-spinner," he added. "He's a class bowler and we're itching to get him into the side one day. We think he will debut at some stage, most likely overseas."

Australia lead the series 3-0 after wins in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne.

Team: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

Cricket

ashes / Usman Khawaja / Scott Boland / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adding a mirror on the wall acts as a window, giving a more specious feel while bouncing light around the room. Photo: Courtesy

A minimalist life in a big city: Creating more from less

6h | Habitat
Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

8h | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

9h | Panorama
Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan launches plastic road project

Pakistan launches plastic road project

2h | Videos
Emma in Tom's love

Emma in Tom's love

2h | Videos
NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

2h | Videos
Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership