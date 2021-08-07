Australia earn hard-fought consolation win

Australia earned a consolation win against Bangladesh in the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-match series, beating the home side by three wickets. Defending 104, Bangladesh tightened things up by restricting Australia to 65 for six but a 34-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Ashton Agar and Ashton Turner helped Australia register their first victory of the series.

Mitchell Swepson, who replaced Adam Zampa in the XI, was the star with the ball for Australia. The leg-spinner conceded just 12 runs off four overs and bagged three wickets. Later, the visitors chased down 105 with one over remaining thanks to Daniel Christian's cameo of 15-ball-39 and Ashton Agar's run-a-ball 27.

Like the previous match, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and decided to bat first. Australia left out Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa and brought in Andrew Tye and Mitchell Swepson.

Bangladesh openers were off to an enterprising start. Mohammad Naim struck two fours off Josh Hazlewood and Soumya Sarkar smashed a maximum off Ashton Turner. Bangladesh were 22 for no loss after three.

But Soumya once again failed to reach double figures as Hazlewood sent him back for eight off ten balls in the fourth over.

Shakib Al Hasan, who batted well in the previous three matches, struggled to get the ball away right from the start of his innings. He could've been dismissed on nought had Matthew Wade taken the review. Ashton Agar struck him in front but skipper Wade suggested that it struck him outside the line of the off-stump.

However, Shakib's struggle continued as he failed to rotate the strike regularly. Pressure was mounting on him and he scored a boundary in the 10th over off a ramp shot. But it wasn't meant to be Shakib's night and he was caught behind off Hazlewood one ball later. The southpaw scored 15 off 26 balls.

Mitchell Swepson, playing his first match of the series, picked up the wickets of Mahmudullah and Nurul Hasan in the 11th over, leaving Bangladesh wobbling at 51 for four.

Swepson picked up his third wicket in the 15th over, sending back a well-set Mohammad Naim for 28. Naim failed to pick the googly from Swepson and tried to heave it into the on side, only succeeding in giving an easy catch to Wade. Bangladesh were then staring down the barrel at 68 for five.

Bangladesh desperately needed to hit boundaries in the last five overs. Afif Hossain started well, smashing a six over deep backward square leg. But he couldn't get going as Agar had his man in the same over. Afif got out for 21 as the sixth batter.

Australia continued to pick up wickets. Andrew Tye returned in the 18th over and claimed the wicket of Shamim Hossain.

Mahedi Hasan's late cameo of 23 off 16 helped Bangladesh cross the 100-run mark. Bangladesh eventually managed 104 for nine after 20 overs. This was their second lowest total in T20Is after batting out a full 20 overs.

Swepson bowled extraordinarily well, picking up three important wickets for just 12 runs. Tye also picked up three, including two in the final over.

Chasing a small total, Australia lost their captain Wade in the first over to Mahedi Hasan. Daniel Christian was sent ahead of Mitchell Marsh at number three to utilise the power play.

Christian went all guns blazing right from the start. He was at his brutal best, smashing five sixes off Shakib in the fourth over.

Nasum Ahmed was introduced into the attack in the fifth over and the left-arm spinner dismissed Ben McDermott.

Mustafizur Rahman sent back the dangerous Christian in the last over of the powerplay but the all-rounder had done his job, scoring 39 off just 15 deliveries.

Moises Henriques was unlucky to get run out backing up. Mitchell Marsh hit the ball straight back to stumps at the non-striker's end. Shakib got a hand to it and Henriques was short of his crease. Australia were 60 for four at the end of the 8th over.

Bangladesh continued to pick up wickets defending a small total. Mustafizur got his second wicket in the 10th over, trapping Alex Carey leg-before. When Carey was dismissed, the visitors were still looking favourites to win, requiring 42 off 63 balls with five wickets in hand.

Mahedi Hasan brought Bangladesh back into the match by dismissing the in-form Marsh. Australia lost three wickets in the space of five runs and were reeling at 65 for six in the 11th over.

Ashton Agar and Ashton Turner put on 34 for the seventh wicket to ensure that Australia didn't lose this match too. Agar was dismissed for 27 in the 18th over but it was too late. Australia reached the target with one over to spare.

Mustafizur was outstanding again, registering bowling figures of 4-1-9-2. Mahedi Hasan picked up two wickets too.

Bangladesh are 3-1 up in the 5-match T20I series.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 104/9 (20 overs)

Australia 105/7 (19/20 overs)

Result: Bangladesh lost by 3 wickets.