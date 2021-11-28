Auspicious Blues face ominous Red Devils

As the sun rises from the east and another beautiful day of hope, agony, and excitement approaches, West London takes the centre stage of attention in the world of sports. The 'beautiful game' has always produced absolutely magnificent Super Sunday encounters over the years, and this Sunday, precisely today, is a perfect example to second such a rich fact.

The highly exuberant Blues from the west side of London are set for a thrilling encounter against a rather restrained Red Devils side from England's famous city of Manchester. While Tuchel's Chelsea, nicknamed 'The Blues', are flying high on consecutive auspicious outcomes, interim Carrick's Manchester United, are going through a process of ominous outcomes.

Chelsea are currently sitting on top of the Premier League table quite comfortably just like how they are holding the crown for the top spot in Uefa Champions League's group H. Tuchel's side has the best defensive record in both Premier League and Champions League conceding only 4 goals in 17 matches. The attacking guns of The Blues have also been sharp as only Liverpool scored more goals than the London-based club in the ongoing Premier League season.

In the recent times since Lampard was the manager of Chelsea right before Tuchel, he reignited the Chelsea Academy bringing up several talents like Mount, James, Hudson-Odoi etc. into the highlighting colours. Tuchel continued this upbringing with the promotion of talented defender Chalobah. He has been one of the important pillars in the solid backline of The Blues that have Edouard Mendy under the goalpost as an icing on the cake.

Michael Carrick is the first English manager to win his first game in charge of Manchester United (excluding second spells) since Walter Crickmer in November 1931. Carrick led the Red Devils to a late win in Villarreal as he took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the interim manager of the club. Buoyed by the news of mastermind Ralf Rangnick's imminent appointment in the upcoming days, Manchester United would feel somewhat relieved yet they would need to put up a good show at Stamford Bridge.

Sitting on the 8th position in the Premier League table, things have been on the downside for most part of the season in the red part of Manchester. Although Manchester United are lying on the top of their Uefa Champions League group, yet that came through a couple of last minute goals by the star man Cristiano Ronaldo. As such their Premier League form speaks in favour of those last minute winners. Moreover, the shaky midfield and the atrocious defensive mistakes did not help the most successful English club in history.

Form, squad depth, tactics - all speaks solely in favour of Chelsea but as it has been the case for all the big games, the big names bring their A-game to the contention. Although Carrick would miss the likes of Maguire, Varane, Pogba, Greenwood while Tuchel missing Kovacic, Kante, and Lukaku, yet the 40000-odd Stamford Bridge crowd would set their heads out for an exhilarating encounter.