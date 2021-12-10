Atletico Madrid need win at rivals Real to boost title tilt

Sports

Reuters
10 December, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 12:24 pm

Related News

Atletico Madrid need win at rivals Real to boost title tilt

Real are currently cruising in top spot, eight points ahead of second-placed Sevilla and 10 above Atletico in fourth, albeit having played a game more than those two rivals.

Reuters
10 December, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 12:24 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Atletico Madrid will be desperate to beat runaway leaders Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday to revive their bid for a second consecutive Spanish league title.

Real are currently cruising in top spot, eight points ahead of second-placed Sevilla and 10 above Atletico in fourth, albeit having played a game more than those two rivals.

Diego Simeone's Atleti team got a morale boost on Tuesday by jumping from last place to second in Champions League Group B with a 3-1 win at Porto to qualify for the knockout phase.

However, they will need to be on top form to stop Real, with Carlo Ancelotti's team looking for their 10th straight win in all competitions.

Even without Karim Benzema, absent with a hamstring injury, Real comfortably swatted aside Inter Milan 2-0 on Tuesday. They are unbeaten in the Champions League and LaLiga since losing 2-1 to Espanyol on Oct. 3.

While the France striker's availability for the derby is still in question, Atletico could themselves be without their top scorer, Luis Suarez, who came off early in the Porto game with an undisclosed injury and has not trained since.

With Suarez and Benzema absent, the focus will be on Atleti's Antoine Griezmann and Real's Vinicius Jr, who have both stood out with their recent performances.

The Frenchman has two goals and two assists in the last two Atletico wins, while the Brazilian youngster has netted 10 times - two behind Benzema in the race to be LaLiga top scorer.

Far off the pace are Barcelona, licking their wounds after losing 3-0 at Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday and failing to reach the knockout stages of Europe's elite club competition for the first time since the 2004-05 campaign.

They stand seventh in the table, six points off the top four, before travelling north to face Osasuna on Sunday.

Football

atletico madrid / real madrid / Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid / Madrid Derby / LaLiga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

3h | Wheels
Photo: Bloomberg

Bad Blood: How a startup deceived Silicon Valley

3h | Panorama
The National Baha’i Centre is the only administrative building of the Baha’i faith in the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The tale of the Baha’i faith in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

20h | Videos
3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

20h | Videos
Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

20h | Videos
Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study