Atalanta come from behind to make it six Serie A wins in a row

The home side had much the better of the opening stages and edged into a deserved lead when Giovanni Simeone, eldest son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, netted his 12th league goal of the season in the 22nd minute from a tight angle.

Atalanta made it six wins in a row in Serie A after coming from behind to earn a 2-1 victory at Hellas Verona on Sunday.

The home side had much the better of the opening stages and edged into a deserved lead when Giovanni Simeone, eldest son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, netted his 12th league goal of the season in the 22nd minute from a tight angle.

Atalanta responded well, with Mario Pasalic denied by the post before Aleksey Miranchuk converted from close range in the 37th minute to level.

After the break, the visitors stayed in the ascendancy and completed the turnaround in the 62nd minute thanks to Teun Koopmeiners's deflected strike.

Verona tried again, but Simeone's effort that clipped the post was the closest they got to claiming a point as Atalanta held on to climb to third in the standings above Napoli, who play Empoli later on Sunday, while Verona drop to 10th.

 

Football

Atalanta / Serie A

