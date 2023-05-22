Asia Cup's fate 'will be decided over next week’

Asia Cup's fate 'will be decided over next week’

Pakistan are currently the hosts of the continental event but BCCI's unwillingness to send the team across the border due to security reason can see the tournament shift to a neutral venue.

The tensions between the cricketing boards of India and Pakistan doesn't seem to end and the coming week could prove to be very crucial as far as the Asia Cup in concerned.

Pakistan are currently the hosts of the continental event but BCCI's unwillingness to send the team across the border due to security reason can see the tournament shift to a neutral venue.

However, Pakistan remain firm on holding the event at their home soil and as per a PTI report the PCB also proposed a hybrid model to organise the tournament. As per PCB chief Najam Sethi a simple solution is let "Pakistan play its Asia Cup matches at home and India play their matches at a neutral venue."

However, Pakistan's aspirations to host a multi-nation ICC event in the country could take a major blow as reports suggest that other ACC members – Bangladesh and Sri Lanka – also want the tournament to be played at a neutral venue.

A final decision on the subject is yet to come from the ACC but as per latest inputs the final call could come in the next week. Shammi Silva, who has been re-elected as Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC's) president, is expected to grace the IPL play-offs, which starts from Tuesday (May 23), along with other dignitaries.

"We have been invited to witness IPL play-offs in India and during that trip there will be discussions on the Asia Cup 2023. Nothing has been decided yet. But I think the fate of Asia Cup 2023 will be decided over the next week or so" Silva told reporters in Sri Lanka on Sunday.

It'll be interesting to see how the discussion end, as there have been calls of boycotting the 50-over World Cup completely by Pakistan depending on BCCI's stance on Asia Cup.

The World Cup is scheduled to be played in India after the Asia Cup.

