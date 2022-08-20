Asia Cup is for me the preparatory stage for World Cup: Shakib

Bangladesh's next assignment in international cricket is the upcoming Asia Cup, starting on 27 August. Although Bangladesh played the final of the tournament in the previous two editions, newly appointed T20I skipper Shakib Al Hasan stated that he doesn't have a specific target ahead of the event.

Bangladesh started their official practice ahead of the Asia Cup on Saturday but Shakib has already had a few sessions where he worked on power-hitting. The likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Anamul Haque - the opening options for the Asia Cup - have also practised power-hitting.

"Our official training session has started today. There are a couple of practice games in the next two days. Then we'll head to the UAE on 23 August and there we will have six or seven days to prepare ourselves," he said.

Shakib mentioned that Bangladesh will need some time to be a formidable T20I side. "We have to start afresh. When an infant starts walking, it finds the process difficult initially and with time, it becomes easier. We have to start like an infant and if we go step by step, then we will learn how to run," he said.

Right now, the all-rounder is only concerned about the World Cup performance and that's why he doesn't have a specific target ahead of the Asia Cup.

"My main target is to do well in the World Cup. The Asia Cup is, for me, the preparatory stage for the World Cup. It would be foolish to think that someone will come and change everything overnight. If we can do well in the World Cup, that will be the actual improvement," he said.

Shakib said that it's difficult to predict how much Sridharan Sriram's appointment as a technical consultant will help the team in the Asia Cup.

"I don't think there is much to expect. He was with the Australia team for five years. So, it will help us in the World Cup. But it's difficult to predict how much his expertise will help us in the Asia Cup because there is not enough time. But if we - the players, coaching staff, supporting staff - do our respective jobs well, then we will be able to start a [successful] journey," Shakib concluded.