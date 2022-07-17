Asia Cup 2022 likely to be moved to UAE amid Sri Lanka crisis

Sports

TBS Report
17 July, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 05:08 pm

Asia Cup 2022 likely to be moved to UAE amid Sri Lanka crisis

Sri Lanka Cricket will remain the official host of the Asia Cup, but the tournament, according to ESPNcricinfo, is set to be played in Dubai and Sharjah between 27 August and 11 September.

TBS Report
17 July, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 05:08 pm
Asia Cup 2022 likely to be moved to UAE amid Sri Lanka crisis

The 2022 Asia Cup may be shifted out of Sri Lanka, even though the nation has successfully hosted a full tour of Australia and is currently hosting a Test series against Pakistan without any major hassles. 

Sri Lanka Cricket will remain the official host of the Asia Cup, but the tournament, according to ESPNcricinfo, is set to be played in Dubai and Sharjah between 27 August and 11 September. The decision was taken at an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting this week, which remains concerned by the acute shortage of fuel which has played a big part in grinding Sri Lanka down to a halt.

Hosting bilateral series, though, is very different from hosting a tournament like the Asia Cup, which this time will be played in the T20 format, and will feature as many as nine teams.

"Hosting two teams is not the same as hosting ten teams," SLC chief executive officer Ashley de Silva told on Sunday. 

"You have to provide ten buses with fuel for all of them. You have to give every team a luggage van with fuel, and transport for the managers. You also have to give the sponsors transport and ensure that they are getting the mileage that they want from their sponsorship. The fuel for the generators to run the floodlights will also have to be found."

This will be the second time in the last five years that UAE will host the Asia Cup. In 2018, the tournament, played in the 50-overs format, was conducted in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah between September 15-28.

