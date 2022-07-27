Asia Cup 2022 to be held in UAE, hosting rights remain with Sri Lanka

Sports

Hindustan Times
27 July, 2022, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 11:58 pm

Related News

Asia Cup 2022 to be held in UAE, hosting rights remain with Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has been reeling under economic and political turmoil. However, they had hosted Australia in a bilateral series and are currently hosting Pakistan. The ACC said that it had made every effort to host the tournament in the country.

Hindustan Times
27 July, 2022, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 11:58 pm
Asia Cup 2022 to be held in UAE, hosting rights remain with Sri Lanka

The 2022 Asia Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while still being officially hosted by Sri Lanka, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) said in a statement on Wednesday. The ACC said that the tournament has been moved to the UAE "considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka". It will be played between August 27 and September 11.

"Considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, the ACC after extensive deliberation has unanimously concluded that it would be appropriate to relocate the tournament from Sri Lanka to the UAE," the ACC said in a statement.

Sri Lanka has been reeling under economic and political turmoil. However, they had hosted Australia in a bilateral series and are currently hosting Pakistan. The ACC said that it had made every effort to host the tournament in the country.

"Every effort was made to host the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the decision to shift the venue to the UAE was taken after much deliberation. The UAE will be the new venue while Sri Lanka will continue to retain hosting rights," ACC president Jay Shah was quoted as saying. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had earlier said that the tournament had been moved out of Sri Lanka to the UAE.

Cricket

Asia Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

1d | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

1d | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russia says gas supply lines to Europe must be repaired

Russia says gas supply lines to Europe must be repaired

3h | Videos
Hebaang: A splash of mountain amidst urban noise

Hebaang: A splash of mountain amidst urban noise

3h | Videos
Russia pulls out from ISS

Russia pulls out from ISS

3h | Videos
Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work
Economy

Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work