Ashwin set to rejoin India team in ongoing England Test

AFP
18 February, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 12:19 pm

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said Ashwin "will continue to contribute towards the team's cause in the ongoing Test match" in Rajkot, after the player had earlier flown back to his hometown Chennai.

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will rejoin the team on Sunday's day four of the third Test against England after he left midway through the match due to a family emergency, the country's cricket board said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said Ashwin "will continue to contribute towards the team's cause in the ongoing Test match" in Rajkot, after the player had earlier flown back to his hometown Chennai.

Ravichandran Ashwin / India Cricket Team / England Cricket Team

