Ashwin reviews wicket despite being clean bowled

Indian spinner Ravi Ashwin turned a few heads on Day 2 of the Mumbai Test against New Zealand when he decided to review in a bizarre fashion an Ajaz Patel wicket that saw Ashwin clean bowled.

Facing the first ball of his innings, Ashwin played and missed a stunning Patel delivery that clipped the top of off-stump and dislodged the bails.

Almost immediately the veteran spinner signalled for a review, assuming he had thought the umpire had given him out for caught behind.

Ashwin soon realised he had been bowled by Patel and made his way to the pavilion as the screens at Wankhede Stadium signalled the reviewed decision stood.

The wicket placed Patel on a hat-trick after dismissing Wriddhiman Saha LBW the ball prior, with the wicket of Ashwin the New Zeland bowler's sixth of the innings, taking out the entire top order besides Mayank Agarwal.