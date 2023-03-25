Ashwin reckons Smith's captaincy made the difference in ODI series

Sports

Hindustan Times
25 March, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 04:41 pm

Related News

Ashwin reckons Smith's captaincy made the difference in ODI series

Ashwin spotted how Smith's captaincy played a huge role in dismissing a well-set Virat Kohli to turn the match and the series towards Australia. India were in cruise control in their 270-run chase when Kohli was batting with KL Rahul.

Hindustan Times
25 March, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 04:41 pm
Photo: Fox Sports
Photo: Fox Sports

Nine out of 10 times when Virat Kohli crosses fifty in a run-chase where the required rate is not even a concern, India end up on the winning side quite comfortably. The third ODI against Australia was that one rare occasion when they didn't. And Ravichandran Ashwin believes a lot of the credit for this must go to Steve Smith, who led the visitors brilliantly in regular captain Pat Cummins' absence ever since the second Test of the series.

Ashwin spotted how Smith's captaincy played a huge role in dismissing a well-set Virat Kohli to turn the match and the series towards Australia. India were in cruise control in their 270-run chase when Kohli was batting with KL Rahul. The latter was out caught at long on while trying to clear the fence and Axar Patel got run-out due to a mix-up. Even then the equation was in India's favour. They needed 119 runs off 127 balls with six wickets and a Kohli, batting on 48 in the middle.

Hardik Pandya started off well with a couple of attacking shots. That is when Smith noticed that the Chennai pitch, at times, was stopping a bit. In the 34th over of India's chase, Agar did exactly that and nearly dismissed both Kohli and Hardik off successive balls. On both occasions, the right-handers tried to go inside out against the left-arm spinner but the stop-and-start nature of the pitch did not allow them to hit through the line. The ball dropped just short off the long-off fielder twice.

Ashwin said Smith noticed this and asked Agar to keep bowling it outside the off stump and entice Kohli and Hardik. He also instructed David Warner, standing at long-off to come up a couple of steps.

"Another talking point has to Virat Kohli's wonderful 50. Let me highlight Steve Smith's captaincy here. When Adam Zampa and Ashton were bowling, the pitch was holding a bit. Not all the balls turned, some were holding and going straight as well. Both Virat and Hardik tried to hit over extra cover and the ball fell just short of the long-off fielder. At that time, I noticed Steve Smith was constantly telling Ashtan Agar from the first slip, 'keep bowling it outside'. He was repeating this.

Because when they see the line, they will try to go over extra cover and if the ball holds its line and goes straight, it will go straight to long-off. He also made David Warner come in a bit from long-off and set-up the entire dismissal," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

In the first delivery of Agar's next over, Kohli's luck ran out and he ended up chipping a simple catch to Warner and long-off. After Kohli's dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav was cleaned up for his third golden duck in a row and India's chase derailed.

Ashwin, however, asked the fans to get behind Kohli as he looks to be in supreme touch.

"Usually, when Virat Kohli scores a fifty, he will convert it into an unbeatable hundred and prove why he is the king. But that did not happen. But fingers crossed, he is looking very good by the day. He is definitely going to turn it on during the World Cup, I have all the beliefs. Let's back him," he added.

Cricket

Steve Smith / Ravichandran Ashwin / India Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer offers a number of delicious fruits which are packed with nutrients and wonderful for juicing. Photo: Courtesy

Thirst fix: Drinks you can try this summer

6h | Food
A desalination plant in Tel Aviv, Israel, a country that is increasingly reliant on desalinated water. Photo: Reuters

Is the ocean a viable solution for water scarcity?

8h | Panorama
With her gold crown and traditional Monipuri outfit, she was perhaps the most beautiful bride we ever laid our eyes on. Photo: Shovy Zibran

A wedding without a feast

9h | Panorama
Is dual citizenship to blame for money laundering? Graphics: TBS

Straight talk: The issue of dual citizenship

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will banking stocks return to life!

Will banking stocks return to life!

6h | TBS Markets
In Ramadan attractive platters in Secret Recipe

In Ramadan attractive platters in Secret Recipe

6h | TBS Food
Is ‘Buker Moddhye Agun' a biopic?

Is ‘Buker Moddhye Agun' a biopic?

6h | TBS Entertainment
Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

3
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

4
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year