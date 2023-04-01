Arteta: Saka must learn to deal with growing expectations

Sports

Reuters
01 April, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 02:02 pm

Related News

Arteta: Saka must learn to deal with growing expectations

Saka, who came through Arsenal's youth ranks, has been in top form for the London club this season with 12 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League as they lead the points table.

Reuters
01 April, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 02:02 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Arsenal's in-form winger Bukayo Saka must learn to deal with growing expectations and attention, manager Mikel Arteta said, jokingly adding that he had a "stick ready" in case the hype gets to the youngster's head.

Saka, who came through Arsenal's youth ranks, has been in top form for the London club this season with 12 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League as they lead the points table.

The 21-year-old also stole the limelight for England during the international break, scoring a goal and setting up another in their 2-0 victory over Ukraine in the Euro 2024 qualifying Group C at Wembley.

"He's going to have to deal with expectations of the media, with attention on the pitch," Arteta told reporters on Friday, a day before Arsenal host Leeds United.

"When you want to fulfil a role like the one he has at the moment, you need to be capable of doing that. So don't read too much, don't listen too much, just focus on what you have to do every day. That's it.

"And we always have a stick ready, don't worry."

Saka has bounced back brilliantly from missing a decisive penalty in the shootout in the Euro 2020 final and is tipped to be a serious rival to Manchester City's Erling Haaland for the Player of the Season award.

"He still has a lot of things to improve and a lot of things to maintain," Arteta added. "Before he wasn't able to do that. So he needs to continue to maintain those things and elevate the level of other things that he can still do better."

League leaders Arsenal have 69 points after 28 games, eight points more than second-placed City who have a game in hand.

 

Football

Bukayo Saka / Arsenal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

TikTok ban: 'Now all of China knows you're here'. But so does the US

1h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Meating Minutes: Kabab items that make us salivate

5h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Iftar delicacy at Courtyard at Park Heights

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

Instagram launches ‘collaborative collection’ feature: All you need to know

5h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

14m | TBS World
Billionaire’s exceptional collection

Billionaire’s exceptional collection

1h | TBS Stories
It's good time to invest in growing companies

It's good time to invest in growing companies

4h | TBS Markets
Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared