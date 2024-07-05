Arteta does not expect any ‘obstacles’ in extending Arsenal contract

Sports

Reuters
05 July, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 03:03 pm

Related News

Arteta does not expect any ‘obstacles’ in extending Arsenal contract

The 42-year-old Spaniard’s current deal expires at the end of the 2024-2025 season and was expected to be renewed at the end of the last campaign.

Reuters
05 July, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 03:03 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he has such a strong relationship with the club that he does not expect there to be any obstacles in signing a contract extension.

The 42-year-old Spaniard's current deal expires at the end of the 2024-2025 season and was expected to be renewed at the end of the last campaign.

Arteta guided Arsenal to a second-place finish in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester City, last season.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"There is no update (on the contract) at the moment. The thing that hasn't changed is how happy I am and how valued I feel here and how much I love representing this club," Arteta told ESPN in an interview published on Thursday.

"Things happen in a natural way and our relationship is that good that I don't predict any issues happening. But things have to develop in the right way and it will happen," he said.

Football

Arsenal / Premier League / Mikel Arteta

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Raju Ahmed, a member of Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh releases a Cobra snake, captured from a locality, at Bhawal Forest in Gazipur recently. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

4h | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

6h | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

6h | Mode
An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

17h | Videos
Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

18h | Videos
Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

19h | Videos
Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

19h | Videos