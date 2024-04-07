Arsenal ease past Brighton 3-0 to return to top

Manchester City's earlier victory had dropped Arsenal into third place, but they responded in emphatic fashion to clear what had looked like a tricky obstacle in style.

Arsenal ease past Brighton 3-0 to return to top

Arsenal maintained their Premier League title charge as goals by Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard secured a masterful 3-0 victory at Brighton and Hove Albion that sent them back to the top of the table Saturday.

Manchester City's earlier victory had dropped Arsenal into third place, but they responded in emphatic fashion to clear what had looked like a tricky obstacle in style.

Arsenal's 10th win in their last 11 league games put them on 71 points from 31 games.

Liverpool, who play away at Manchester United Sunday, are on 70, as are champions City.

Arsenal's goal difference is also significantly better than their two rivals.

Brighton started strongly but Arsenal soon settled, and Saka converted a penalty in the 33rd minute after Tariq Lamptey was adjudged to have clipped Gabriel Jesus in the area.

Arsenal were a constant threat going forward and the away fans were in full voice after Kai Havertz scored from close range from Jorginho's cut back in the 62nd minute.

