Arsenal cement top four spot with 5-0 win at Norwich

Sports

Reuters
27 December, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 11:47 am

Related News

Arsenal cement top four spot with 5-0 win at Norwich

The win takes Arsenal to 35 points from 19 games following their fourth straight league victory, just over two years since manager Mikel Arteta’s first match in charge of the Gunners.

Reuters
27 December, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 11:47 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Arsenal cruised to a 5-0 win at hapless bottom side Norwich City on Sunday, with Bukayo Saka's double helping them to secure the victory as they consolidated fourth place in the Premier League.

Saka opened the scoring early on before Kieran Tierney added another goal just before the break. The England forward got his brace midway through the second half, while Alexandre Lacazette, with a penalty, and Emile Smith Rowe wrapped up the victory.

The win takes Arsenal to 35 points from 19 games following their fourth straight league victory, just over two years since manager Mikel Arteta's first match in charge of the Gunners.

They have a six-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, although their London rivals have three games in hand.

"It's a very satisfying result because in this festive period we have to keep performances to a high level," said Arteta. "We looked really sharp and committed.

"It's a big win for us. The amount of chances we create is pleasing. We go to every ground to try and impose our game. Today was a really good example."

The visitors took the lead after six minutes through Saka, who stroked the ball past goalkeeper Angus Gunn, who was making his Premier League debut, following a neat passing move that led to Martin Odegaard laying the ball into the forward's path.

Arsenal continued to test the Norwich defence with Saka the danger man thanks to his jinking runs down the wing and Gabriel Martinelli also posing a threat as the Gunners dominated.

Norwich's last top-flight Boxing Day win was in 1987 so the signs were ominous for the struggling Canaries from the start.

However, it took Arsenal until just before halftime to score again on the break when Scotland left back Tierney fired home a low shot, with Odegaard again providing the killer pass.

Norwich stayed in the game until the 67th minute but then the floodgates opened as the visitors struck three times.

England forward Saka got Arsenal's third goal with another precise strike after cleverly weaving his way past Brandon Williams on the right edge of the area.

Lacazette was then fouled in the box by Ozan Kabak, and the Frenchman got up to convert the spot kick in the 84th.

Substitute Smith Rowe complete the rout with a goal in added time, leaving Norwich on 10 points - three adrift of fourth-bottom Watford having played two games more.

Football

Arsenal / Norwich City FC / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

1d | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

1d | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

2d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

18h | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

19h | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

20h | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market