Argentina beaten 2-1 by Morocco in chaotic opening game in Paris

Reuters
24 July, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 11:38 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A fan invasion in the opening match of the Olympic football tournament between Argentina and Morocco on Wednesday caused chaos, with Argentina eventually beaten 2-1 following a VAR review after play was suspended with the score tied at 2-2.

Argentina's Cristian Medina scored deep in injury time to salvage what looked like a 2-2 draw, but the decision ruling out the goal was delivered about two hours after play was suspended when the teams re-emerged on to the pitch to finish the match in an empty stadium.

