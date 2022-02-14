Araujo apologises for his gesture in Espanyol match

Sports

Reuters
14 February, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 01:50 pm

Related News

Araujo apologises for his gesture in Espanyol match

Araujo appeared to be taking aim at Espanyol midfielder Nico Melamed while he was leaving the field towards the end of the match, which saw both teams have a player sent off.

Reuters
14 February, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 01:50 pm
Araujo apologises for his gesture in Espanyol match

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo apologised for his "unfortunate gesture" in Sunday's 2-2 LaLiga draw away at city rivals Espanyol, saying the "tension" of the match led to the incident.

Araujo appeared to be taking aim at Espanyol midfielder Nico Melamed while he was leaving the field towards the end of the match, which saw both teams have a player sent off.

The 22-year-old Araujo, who was on the bench after going off at half-time with an injury, appeared to shout at Melamed and showed two fingers, insinuating Espanyol would be relegated to the second division again after being promoted this season.

"I want to apologise to all the people of Espanyol for the unfortunate gesture I made tonight. Everything has been the result of the tension experienced during a derby as disputed as today's," Araujo said on Twitter after the game.

"I consider myself a respectful person with rival fans and clubs. I'm not proud of what happened."

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said that he had not seen the incident, but apologised for Araujo's actions.

"We have to respect the opponent, the referee and the rival fans," Spanish newspaper Marca quoted Xavi as saying. "We always have to be respectful, but the tension can sometimes make that hard.

"But I apologise, if this has happened, as it should not."

Barcelona are fourth in LaLiga on 39 points after 23 matches, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid who have played a game more.

Xavi's team host Napoli in the first leg of the knockout round playoff of the second-tier Europa League on Thursday.

Football

FC Barcelona

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Contemplating Jackson Pollock’s hot streak. Photo: Bloomberg

The secret to creative breakthroughs, hot streaks and success

1h | Bloomberg Special
RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

2h | Brands
Dr Bijon Shil. Sketch: TBS

Is Omicron the end of the Covid-19 pandemic?

2h | Interviews
Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Spring arrives on the day of love

Spring arrives on the day of love

27m | Videos
Quarrel Increases Love

Quarrel Increases Love

27m | Videos
The secrets behind ghost writing

The secrets behind ghost writing

32m | Videos
Unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

Unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

32m | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director