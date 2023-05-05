Another day, another record - Babar Azam fastest to 5000 ODI runs

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, added another achievement to his resume by becoming the ODI batter to reach 5,000 runs in the shortest amount of time.

The top ODI batter in the world, the star batter, is the first player to accomplish this accomplishment in fewer than 100 innings.

Babar became the 14th player to reach 5,000 runs after reaching this mark in just 97 innings. On Friday (today), in Karachi during the fourth game of the series against New Zealand, he shattered the previous record set by Hashim Amla (101 innings).

Virat Kohli and Vivian Richards reached 5,000 runs in 114 innings.

The batter had already amassed 12,000 runs in international cricket, which he did during the first match against the Black Caps.

As the fastest batter in Pakistan and the second-fastest in Asia, it took him 277 innings to accomplish this achievement. He reached this accomplishment at the sixth-fastest rate in the world.