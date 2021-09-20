Ancelotti salutes Real Madrid fighting spirit after comeback win

Sports

Reuters
20 September, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 12:40 pm

Related News

Ancelotti salutes Real Madrid fighting spirit after comeback win

Valencia took the lead in the second half with a strike from Hugo Duro but Vinicius Jr levelled in the 86th minute before sending in a cross for Karim Benzema to head the visitors in front two minutes later.

Reuters
20 September, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 12:40 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti praised his side for refusing to give in even when they were playing poorly, with his side snatching a 2-1 LaLiga win at Valencia after scoring two late goals on Sunday.

Valencia took the lead in the second half with a strike from Hugo Duro but Vinicius Jr levelled in the 86th minute before sending in a cross for Karim Benzema to head the visitors in front two minutes later.

Real also pulled off a last-gasp victory in the Champions League by beating Inter Milan with an 89th-minute goal from Rodrygo while they have now scored six goals in the final five minutes in five games in all competitions this season.

"I have a team that scraps and fights whether they are playing well or playing badly," Ancelotti told reporters.

"We didn't beat them thanks to our quality, we did it thanks to our indomitable spirit. We kept going right until the end."

The win took Real to the top of the standings but Ancelotti believes his side are still far from their best.

"We have quite a young team and I'll be the first person to admit we're not playing spectacular football at the moment," he said.

"We didn't play well in the first half, we attacked well on the break but we were pegged back a lot and when you sit too deep it's easy to concede goals."

The defeat was hard to digest for Valencia coach Jose Bordalas, whose side overcame first-half injuries to Carlos Soler and Thierry Correia and had dominated the game until Real's late fightback.

"We're sad because the team made an incredible effort after the problems we had with Carlos and Correia," he said.

"We did exactly what we wanted to do and played much better than them, pressing them high and controlling the game. We played 75 perfect minutes but we couldn't afford to drop our concentration for even a second.

"We were a little unlucky but we should have managed the last few minutes better. We didn't read the game well and ended up paying for our mistakes."

Football

real madrid

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

16h | Videos
Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

1d | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

1d | Videos
Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

4
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly

5
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

6
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly