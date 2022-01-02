Anamul, Pinak lift South Zone to 261-5 in BCL final

Sports

BSS
02 January, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 06:54 pm

Related News

Anamul, Pinak lift South Zone to 261-5 in BCL final

Bijoy struck highest 76 while Pinak made 65 as they combined for a 137-run for the opening stand to give the side a good start after Central Zone put South Zone into batting.

BSS
02 January, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 06:54 pm
Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB
Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB

BCB South Zone reached 261-5 against Walton Central Zone on day 1 of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) final, thanks to half-centuries from openers Anamul Haque Bijoy and Pinak Ghosh at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Bijoy struck highest 76 while Pinak made 65 as they combined for a 137-run for the opening stand to give the side a good start after Central Zone put South Zone into batting.

Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad ended the day with 4-70 and was the only bowler of Central Zone to keep South Zone batters at bay.

Murad gave the first breakthrough, taking out Pinak after he struck four fours and two sixes for his 65 off 161.

Pacer Abu Haider Rony then removed Amite Hasan for 10 but it was Murad who helped the side hit back as South Zone lost three wickets for 19 runs, including Anamul Haque who made 76 off 171 with six fours and one six.

But South Zone bounced back from the collapse, thanks to Zakir Hasan and skipper Farhad Reza who put on 80-run for an undefeated sixth wicket stand. Much would rely on the duo on day two of the crucial final.

At stumps, Farhad who counterattacked in style was batting on 46 with Zakir Hasan on 44. The final is a five-day affair.

Cricket

Anamul Haque Bijoy / Pinak Ghosh / BCL / Bangladesh Cricket League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Koenigsegg teases new hypercar for 2022

Koenigsegg teases new hypercar for 2022

47m | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Tips to create a festive look

7h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Groove: Dignifying local fabrics with splendour

8h | Mode
This year will be tougher for the financial markets and the economy. Photo: Bloomberg

Consider a flat year for stocks in 2022 a success

8h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

7m | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

12m | Videos
How banks made millions from shady stock deals?

How banks made millions from shady stock deals?

12m | Videos
Incentive raised to boost remittance inflow

Incentive raised to boost remittance inflow

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report