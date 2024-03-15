Aminul first Bangladeshi boxer set to compete in South Korea

Bangladesh's boxing scene is about to make waves on the global stage as Aminul Islam, representing Xcel Sports Promotion, gears up for an international boxing show. Making history, Islam will become the first Bangladeshi Professional boxer to compete in South Korea.

This boxing event titled "Rings of Champions" is scheduled to take place at the Grand Swiss Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, on 16 March.

The winner of multiple professional boxing, Aminul Islam under the management of Xcel will fight against Dong Hoon Jang, the top Bantamweight boxer in South Korea. This landmark match, co-promoted by Xcel and DND Promotions, is expected to draw attention from boxing enthusiasts worldwide.

The enthralling showdown between Aminul Islam and Dong Hoon Jang will be in the Bantamweight division, with a weight limit of 54 kg. In a bout of six rounds, these two formidable fighters will come face to face for the first time ahead of their epic battle. As the boxing show day approaches, there will be a weigh-in session, set for March 15th, 2024.

Speaking about this upcoming tournament, Chairman of Bangladesh Boxing Foundation, Adnan Haroon shared his excitement stating, "Aminul's participation in this historic event marks a significant milestone for Bangladeshi boxing. His dedication and hard work reflect the spirit of our boxing community. It's a proud moment for our nation as we witness our athletes showcase the talent and potential of Bangladesh on the international stage."

What sets this matchup apart is Aminul Islam's debut in the South Korean boxing arena which marks a groundbreaking moment for Bangladeshi sports. As he takes on this new challenge, Islam carries the hopes and aspirations of Bangladesh, paving the way for future generations of boxers.