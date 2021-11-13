Alves makes a shocking return to Barcelona

FC Barcelona have announced the surprise return of right-back Dani Alves, with the 38-year-old set to rejoin the La Liga side for the rest of the season.

Alves, who was without a club, has agreed to rejoin Barça and will be reunited with his former teammate and newly appointed manager Xavi Hernández when he joins the squad next week – although he will not be able to play in matches until January.

Dani Alves is seen by many as the greatest right-back in the history of the club and the Blaugrana side have struggled to replace him since he left in 2016. After spells with Juventus, PSG and Sao Paulo, he's back at the Camp Nou.

Shortly after the club's announcement, Alves posted a statement on Instagram alongside a picture of him kissing the club badge at the Camp Nou.

"Almost five years of fighting like crazy to get to that point. I didn't know it would last so long, I didn't know it would be so hard," Alves wrote on Instagram.

"But I knew within my heart and within my soul that this day would come. I am coming back home to a place that I never left.

"See you soon with the same desire to help rebuild the best club in the world!"

Described as "the greatest right-back in Barça history" in the club's official announcement of his return, the Brazilian played at the Camp Nou between 2008 and 2016. Alves won six La Liga titles, three Champions League crowns and three Club World Cup trophies among other major honours in a golden spell for the team.

The 38-year-old will join up with the Barcelona squad immediately, he will not be able to be registered to play until January, but has signed on until the end of the season.