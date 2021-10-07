Although, not official, Nazmul to become BCB president again

After winning the election, 16 people have become directors. Seven candidates were elected without contest. Besides, two directors have been nominated by the National Sports Council (NSC). The new BCB president will be elected on October 7 by the vote of these 25 directors.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has got 25 directors through the election of the board of directors. After winning the election, 16 people have become directors. Seven candidates were elected without contest. Besides, two directors have been nominated by the National Sports Council (NSC). The new BCB president will be elected on October 7 by the vote of these 25 directors.

This vote is going to be held today. M Farhad Hussain, the acting chief election commissioner of the BCB, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard. "We have been able to hold a fair and successful election," he said.

"All of us who were in charge of organizing and conducting the election are very happy about this. Tomorrow the president will be elected. The 25 directors will vote to elect the president of BCB."

Nazmul Hassan has served as the BCB president for two terms. He is also going to be the president for the third term. The 17 people who won this election are the previous members of the board. Almost all of them are friends with Nazmul Hassan. Apart from this, Nazmul Hassan also participated in the election activities of the six BCB directors who have been elected as new faces.

Nazmul Hassan, who has been elected BCB director for the third time, had earlier said he did not want to be president this time. He wants someone new to take up the challenge. But so far no one has shown interest in taking over the presidency. As such, Nazmul Hassan is once again going to be the head of the country's highest governing body for cricket.

After winning the election, Nazmul Hassan said, "It has been much better than we thought. Everyone has come to vote. Voting has taken place, this is the biggest thing. In the general election, we see that many people do not come to vote, we do not get their opinion. Almost all the votes have been cast in this election."

"I have never seen the election before on the cricket board. The last two elections did not take place, I saw today. The election process was fairly smooth, no doubt, it was peaceful. People voted, that's the big thing. But I would have been happier if there had been more participation," Nazmul Hassan added.