All-round Green sets the stage alight, helps Mumbai to third consecutive win

Sports

Hindustan Times
19 April, 2023, 12:10 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 12:12 am

Related News

All-round Green sets the stage alight, helps Mumbai to third consecutive win

Earlier, Tilak Verma's short innings got MI going. He smashed 37 runs in 17 balls to give MI a boost before the death overs. Cameron Green then took over and raced past his half century in just 33 balls. 

Hindustan Times
19 April, 2023, 12:10 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 12:12 am
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Jason Behrendorff shook the Sunrisers Hyderabad early in their chase of 193 by taking the wickets of Jason Behrendorff and Rahul Tripathi. Aiden Markram and Mayank Agarwal then seemed set to get the chase back on track but the SRH captain ended up falling to Cameron Green.  

Earlier, Tilak Verma's short innings got MI going. He smashed 37 runs in 17 balls to give MI a boost before the death overs. Cameron Green then took over and raced past his half century in just 33 balls. 

Green and Tim David gave MI the perfect finishing touch as the five-time champions hit over 60 runs in the last five overs. It helped them reach a score of 192/5 in 20 overs.  

SRH kept chipping away at the target though, with Heinrich Klaasen scoring 36 off 16. Mayank Agarwal struggled all the way to 48 in 41 balls. 

While Marco Jansen and Abdul Samad kept MI on their toes, the five-time champions got past the finishing line with Arjun Tendulkar bowling the last over and taking his first IPL wicket.

Cricket

Mumbai Indians / Sunrisers Hyderabad / Ipl 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

12h | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

12h | Panorama
Muhammad Zayed Hossen Jubayer. Sketch: TBS

Who let the screenshots out?

12h | Thoughts
Naser Ezaz Bijoy. Sketch: TBS

Cashless is priceless: Imagining a cashless life

14h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

9h | TBS Today
Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

8h | TBS World
At what age kids should get a smartphone?

At what age kids should get a smartphone?

15h | Tech Talk
The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

15h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away