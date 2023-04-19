All-round Green sets the stage alight, helps Mumbai to third consecutive win

Jason Behrendorff shook the Sunrisers Hyderabad early in their chase of 193 by taking the wickets of Jason Behrendorff and Rahul Tripathi. Aiden Markram and Mayank Agarwal then seemed set to get the chase back on track but the SRH captain ended up falling to Cameron Green.

Earlier, Tilak Verma's short innings got MI going. He smashed 37 runs in 17 balls to give MI a boost before the death overs. Cameron Green then took over and raced past his half century in just 33 balls.

Green and Tim David gave MI the perfect finishing touch as the five-time champions hit over 60 runs in the last five overs. It helped them reach a score of 192/5 in 20 overs.

SRH kept chipping away at the target though, with Heinrich Klaasen scoring 36 off 16. Mayank Agarwal struggled all the way to 48 in 41 balls.

While Marco Jansen and Abdul Samad kept MI on their toes, the five-time champions got past the finishing line with Arjun Tendulkar bowling the last over and taking his first IPL wicket.