All eyes on England at T20 World Cup as New Zealand make semis

Sports

BSS
04 November, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 08:27 pm

Related News

All eyes on England at T20 World Cup as New Zealand make semis

England are yet to play their last game and victory for them over Asian champions Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground will see them through -- at the expense of their Ashes rivals.

BSS
04 November, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 08:27 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

All eyes at the Twenty20 World Cup will fall on England against Sri Lanka on Saturday after New Zealand booked their place in the semi-finals and Australia just about stayed alive.

Hosts and holders Australia saw off a stubborn Afghanistan by four runs in Adelaide on Friday in their final Super 12 match and sit second in Group 1, level with table-toppers New Zealand on seven points.

Only the top two reach the semi-finals.

However, England are yet to play their last game and victory for them over Asian champions Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground will see them through -- at the expense of their Ashes rivals.

Glenn Maxwell's 32-ball 54 lifted Australia to 168-8 in the face of an effervescent Afghan bowling attack in what was a must-win match for the home side at the Adelaide Oval.

Rashid Khan blazed an unbeaten 48 off 23 balls to make a fist of the chase for the winless Afghans and ensure a nervy end for the majority of the crowd.

Australia's World Cup fate is now out of their own hands, having won three matches, had one washed out by rain and suffered a damaging 89-run thumping in their opener against New Zealand.

"We probably haven't put a complete game together," said man of the match Maxwell.

"There was a couple of games last year during the World Cup where we probably did.

"Almost back-to-back, there were clinical performances. We did the game quickly and we were pretty sharp in all areas of the game.

"We've probably missed a few opportunities so far this year."

He added: "I think that's probably just the disappointment -- we haven't been able to show how we feel like we can play as a group."

Australia's mouthwatering clash with England last week in Melbourne was washed out, but Maxwell said there was no point dwelling on that -- a win would have left England with nowhere to go.

England opener Alex Hales said earlier Friday that they would not be taking Sri Lanka lightly, but his side are in buoyant mood.

"I guess we're pretty confident that whatever we need to do, we've got the skills and firepower to do it," he said.

New Zealand sit back 

In the earlier game of a double-header at the Adelaide Oval, New Zealand -- beaten in last year's final by Australia -- were comfortable winners over Ireland by 35 runs.

Man of the match Kane Williamson found form at last with the bat to propel his side to 185-6 and the New Zealand bowlers then kept Ireland down to 150-9.

Williamson's 35-ball 61 was his first half-century of the tournament.

His knock came to an end at the hands of Irish bowler Joshua Little, who went on to claim a hat-trick, but the damage was already done by then.

Skipper Williamson said their defeat last time out to England had spurred them on.

"There was some good stuff in the England game, and they're a good team, and they played better than us on the day," said the captain.

"So coming here, it was clearly a game that we would like to have played well in, and it was nice we were able to put together a really good team performance and get across the line today."

Victory over the Irish, who had forged a reputation as giant-killers after stunning the West Indies and England, allowed New Zealand to sit back and watch Australia and England squabble over second place.

"It's nice because we have a few days now and guys will be able to just relax," he said.

"Tomorrow observe what's happening in the other matches and see how it goes."

T20 World Cup

England Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

10h | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

8h | Panorama
A flock of black-tailed godwit in Nijhum Dweep. Photo: Delip K Das

Ruse, rumour, and reality around a GPS-tagged migratory bird named Feeroz

13h | Earth
Currently, Inkam has onboarded six partners including Shikho, Bohubrihi, AmarLab, Bambinos Bangladesh, Shombhob App. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inkam: A manual solution to spreading digital products

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

1h | Videos
Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

8h | Videos
Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

10h | Videos
New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested