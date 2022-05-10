Albon dyeing to score more points for Williams

Sports

Reuters
10 May, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 02:03 pm

Related News

Albon dyeing to score more points for Williams

The British-born Thai racer turned up at last month's Australian Grand Prix with a fresh look and bagged a point in 10th.

Reuters
10 May, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 02:03 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Something was in the hair for Alexander Albon at the Miami Grand Prix as the Williams Formula One driver jokingly credited a splash of red dye for his second points scoring finish in three races.

The British-born Thai racer turned up at last month's Australian Grand Prix with a fresh look and bagged a point in 10th.

At the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, with the hair colour fading, the 26-year-old finished 11th but with a fresh spread of red under his helmet for Miami he raced from 18th to ninth.

"No upgrades are ever needed, you just need to dye your hair. That's all it is," he joshed with Sky Sports television.

The former Red Bull driver had explained the plan on Friday.

"We got it dyed before Melbourne and we finished 10th and then as the dye faded away, we finished 11th In Imola. So it started to affect the performance," he said. "So, we re-dyed it, hoping for more points."

The sweat of racing in the Miami heat also had some dramatic side effects.

"My balaclava is like soaking red, it's bright red. All the dye has leaked. It looks like I've been beheaded," said Albon.

"We did say that if I scored points this weekend the whole team were going to dye their hair red. I just went to the engineering room and they're all starting to backtrack their comments like 'Ah no, it was a podium'."

Joking apart, Albon said both he and Williams -- still last in the constructors' standings and three points behind ninth-placed Aston Martin -- were on the up.

"I just feel I'm doing a better job than I was a couple of years ago," said the Thai, who had a year out in 2021 after losing his seat at Red Bull to Mexican Sergio Perez but has come back strongly.

"I've had a year to address the places I want to work on and mature.

"We're on the rise and myself as well. I feel like I'm improving every drive, I'm more experienced than I ever was and I'm feeling pretty good."

Others

Alexander Albon / F1 / Formula 1 / Formula One / Formula One F1

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

1h | Panorama
Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

3h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

4h | Panorama
After the completion of the training phase, the women are connected to urban buyers and Protibha forwards the orders, placed on their online marketplace, to the women. Photo: Courtesy

Protibha: Helping marginalised women realise their potential

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

5h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

17h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

1d | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021