Akram Khan to step down from his role in the BCB

It has been two and a half months since Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections were held last October. There was supposed to be a new executive committee but it has not been finalised yet. Rumours were circulating that Akram Khan, who has been the chairman of the cricket operations department for a long time, is set to step down from his role. Eventually, the rumour is coming true.

Akram Khan, however, has not commented on the matter yet. It is still unknown what he will do after leaving the post.

His wife Sabina Akram posted on Facebook on Monday afternoon stating that Akram was stepping down from the cricket operations department due to family reasons. When contacted, Akram Khan did not answer the phone.

After the Facebook post, Sabina Akram also talked about Akram Khan's resignation.

Sabina Akram's post on Facebook

"It's a family decision," she said.

"Akram has spent all his life with cricket. We want him to spend more time with his family as well as cricket. But that is not possible in an important place like cricket operations. That is why such a decision," she added.

In 2014, Akram Khan took charge of the cricket operations department for the first time in an elected committee headed by Nazmul Hassan Papon.

But in October 2015, he was removed and Naimur Rahman Durjoy was made the chairman. Although it did not take long for Akram Khan to regain the chair, the former captain was re-elected chairman in February 2016.

After that, he has been managing the cricket management department for the past six years.

This may also be the effect of the poor performance of the Bangladesh team. Bangladesh's performance in the World Cup and its aftermath has been much criticised.

Akram's name has also been added to that criticism. Apart from this, BCB has taken many decisions in the last few days without informing him. This was the beginning.

Akram Khan did not return home with the team after the T20 World Cup last month. Before he reached the country, the BCB took important decisions regarding the Pakistan series. However, his opinion as the chairman of the cricket management department should be important in these decisions. But Akram Khan had no role in making decisions on a number of issues. He did not know anything about the idea of ​​making Mohammad Salahuddin an assistant coach.

He was also unaware of the responsibilities of the coaching staff for the series against Pakistan. But as the chairman of the cricket operations department, he was supposed to take these decisions.

Despite being the chairman of the cricket management department, the BCB did not heed Akram Khan's opinion. That is why he is believed to be stepping down from his role.